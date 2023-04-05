Sima, Olson and Lesniak heading to Lisle Village Board

A slate that campaigned on issues like economic development won three open trustee seats on the Lisle village board in Tuesday's election.

With a majority of ballots counted, Meg Sima, Michael Olson and Elizabeth Lesniak, who comprised the Lisle Forward slate, received 1,510, 1,283, and 1,276 votes, respectively, unofficial results showed.

Incumbent Trustee Cathy Cawiezel along with Mark Boyle, and Michael Hantsch represented the Lisle First slate. Ballots cast for Cawiezel totaled 1,102, Boyle had 932 and Hantsch had 876.

Leslie Gall ran as an independent and received 1,115 votes.

Sima, a 54-year-old attorney with FMS Law Group, is a former Lisle Unit District 202 school board president and village planning and zoning commission member.

Lesniak owns a business in downtown Lisle. She emphasized the need for "genuine" engagement with business owners to gain trust and attract development.

Olson, a banker at CIBC specializing in real estate, is also a commissioner with the Lisle Park District.