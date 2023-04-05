MCC Concert Series to feature woodwind quintet Winds Off the Lake

The woodwind quintet Winds Off the Lake will perform April 16 in McHenry County College's free concert series. Courtesy of MCC

McHenry County College is welcoming woodwind quintet Winds Off the Lake at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Luecht Auditorium on campus, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. The quintet blends the sounds of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon into beautiful chamber music.

The group will present a program featuring Handel's "Water Music," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Overture to "La Cambiale di Matrimonio," "Colonel Bogey March," and other selections. Winds Off the Lake has been playing together for over a decade at local churches, concerts, weddings, and other special occasions. The group is comprised of local musicians and teachers from the area, including Sue Childress on flute, Kathy Krepel on oboe, Lori Sutherland on clarinet, Russ Henning on French horn, and Randy Sundell on bassoon.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The MCC Concert Series features a variety of classical, jazz, and folk musicians from the greater Chicago area along with semiannual concerts featuring the MCC chorus, concert band, and jazz ensemble. Upcoming performances include MCC Jazz Ensembles at 7 p.m. April 19 and the Cor Corps Horn Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 22.

For information about the MCC Concert Series, call Michael Hillstrom at (815) 479-7814 or email mhillstrom@mchenry.edu.