Mama Glass Scholarship fund event recognizes a Glenbrook South original

U.S. News & World Report, once a top national news magazine, called Carolyn Glass a "confidante and a mother figure to the entire student body" at Glenbrook South High School.

Glass was hired in 1968 as a paraprofessional. Over a 37-year career, until her 2005 retirement, she came to embody and lead school spirit.

Nicknamed "Mama Glass" by the Class of 1970, reflecting the popularity of "Mama" Cass Elliot and her band The Mamas and the Papas, the former Marshall High School cheerleader more recently was memorialized with the Mama Glass Scholarship Fund.

This year's scholarship goes to a Glenbrook South student who the administration believes exhibits the most spirit, teamwork and leadership.

It usually goes to someone in the Pep Club, said her grandson, Scott Glass, a 26-year English teacher at Glenbrook South. That's fitting, since early on Carolyn Glass was asked to lead cheers at Titans football games and quickly became a Pep Club adviser.

On April 15, the Mama Glass Scholarship Fund will hold a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ten-Ninety Brewing Company, 1025 Waukegan Road, Glenview.

Tickets are $45 at the door or $40 in advance. For information on purchasing tickets, visit The Mama Glass Scholarship Fund Facebook site.

Scott Glass recalled his grandmother, who died in 2010, as "an unyielding advocate for students." When she retired Glenbrook South held a "Mama Glass Day." Also to salute her, television and broadcasting teacher Mark Ferguson supervised an honorary video.

Others who shared their thoughts about the teacher's aide and school spirit guru included former Principal David Smith, who also retired in 2005; current teacher Matt Whipple, who said "Mama" Glass once showed up to cheer at a debate tournament; and former Titans girls basketball coach Steve Weissenstein, now assisting at Glenbrook North.

"She is the face of Glenbrook South athletics," Weissenstein said on the 2005 video.

Scott Glass, then early into his tenure, concluded the video. He admitted he was unsure exactly what his grandmother did at the school.

"I've realized since I've worked here that the nickname, 'Mama,' is completely appropriate, because that is what she does here," he said on the video. "Her position is mother."