Glenview approves traffic light system for Willow Road

Glenview village officials believe they have found a system to decrease traffic congestion on Willow Road.

During the March 21 village board meeting, trustees approved a contract with Rhythm Engineering of Lenexa, Kansas, to implement an Adaptive Traffic Control System at seven intersections of Willow Road, from Landwehr Road east to Ravine Way. The system will use 28 cameras along the path, four at each intersection.

"It's like a robot with a brain," public works Director Joe Kenney told the board.

This In-Sync technology created by Rhythm Engineering is intended to be deployed later this year after the village coordinates with the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over Willow Road.

According to the village, this synchronized traffic light system has been used in 33 states and in more than 155 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

In a study of the technology used in Henderson, Colorado, where the system was installed over a stretch of road with similar traffic volume and characteristics, there was a 24% reduction in travel time, a 23% reduction in crashes, a 69% reduction in stops and a 55% reduction in stop times.

The In-Sync system can work with existing traffic signals, and is able to adjust in real time according to demand and traffic movement. It also can be remotely accessed and monitored.

Prompted by a question from Trustee Tim Doron, Kenny said reviews of the Henderson system found decreases both in the amount of fuel vehicles consumed and the pollutants they emitted.

The board approved the initial cost of $422,500 for Rhythm Engineering to install the system -- funds coming from American Rescue Plan Act payments.

Additional cost of an estimated $10,000 per intersection for the installing contractor will be recommended after IDOT approves the project and final installation costs are decided.

The system costs $12,000 annually for monitoring and technical support. The first two years are included in the amount approved by the village board.