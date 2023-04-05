District 59 slate that opposed superintendent's equity plan elected

A slate backed by Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson appears headed to the Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 school board, unofficial results show.

The Save Our Schools slate, formed last fall in opposition to Superintendent Terri Bresnahan's equity plan, includes Sarah Dzak, who had 2,575 votes; Lucas Szczesny, with 2,241 votes; and TR Johnson -- the mayor's son -- with 2,221, according to the early results.

Three, four-year terms were up for election.

Incumbent board Secretary Patti Petrielli had 1,842 votes; recently-retired District 59 school office manager Rose Kelly had 1,669; and former longtime board member Barbara Somogyi had 1,089.

Bresnahan's plan would have reconfigured elementary schools into grade level centers, redistricted some areas, and repurposed the year-round Ridge Family Center into a preschool.

At least two seats on the board were up for grabs after two current board members -- President Randy Reid, who voted for Bresnahan's equity plan, and Vice President Courtney Lang, who voted against it -- decided not to seek reelection.

Dzak is a stay-at-home mom and former high school English teacher. Szczesny is a senior manager at te tech firm Relativity. Johnson is an eight-year library trustee who is associate vice president of ticket sales and strategy for the Chicago Fire.

District 59 has 11 elementary schools, three junior high schools and an early learning center covering an area that includes portions of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village and Mount Prospect.