Des Plaines voters send three former aldermen back to city council

Des Plaines voters took a step back in time Tuesday, electing three ex-aldermen to their former posts on the city council.

Former council members Dick Sayad, Mark Walsten and Michael Charewicz all won back their seats, according to unofficial results.

Sayad, who previously served four terms on the council, appears headed to a fifth representing the 4th Ward, leading incumbent Artur Zadrozny with 511 votes to 370, with all precincts reporting.

In the 6th Ward, Walsten had 319 votes to 173 for former Des Plaines School District 62 board member Brian Inzerello.

Former 8th Ward Alderman Charewicz is leading for his former seat over current officeholder Shamoon Ebrahimi, with 379 votes to 205, unofficial results show.

Incumbent Alderman Martin J. "Colt" Moylan fared better in his reelection bid, leading challenger Earl Wilson with 379 votes to 317.