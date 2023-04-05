Bray-Parker gets another term, Brad Clousing joins Wheaton City Council

Newcomer Brad Clousing will join incumbent Councilwoman Erica Bray-Parker on the Wheaton City Council, according to unofficial results in Tuesday's election.

Bray-Parker, a high school teacher, and real estate broker Clousing captured 5,949 and 5,613 votes, respectively, while retired CEO Frank Hudetz garnered 4,627, with 98% of ballots counted.

Two at-large seats were open on the board.

Clousing was running for his first elected office. He wants the Danada shopping area and Town Square in south Wheaton to see some of the revitalization that has transformed the downtown.

Bray-Parker said the city could step up its game when it comes to environmental sustainability. A citywide composting program, for instance, could involve schools and businesses, she said.