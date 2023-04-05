Bail set at $10K for Chicago woman accused of leading Warrenville officer on chase

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Chicago woman charged with one felony count of fleeing a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty driving offenses in Warrenville.

The DuPage County state's attorney's office said Wednesday that a Warrenville police officer stopped Camille Rouse, 31, of the 100 block of Harrison Street at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday for speeding on Butterfield Road near Route 59. As the officer approached, Rouse drove away south on Route 59, the news release said.

The officer pursued Rouse in his squad car in a chase that topped 80 mph, the news release said. Authorities found the vehicle crashed on the westbound I-88 ramp, where Rouse was taken into custody.

Rouse's arraignment is scheduled for May 3. She must post $1,000 to be released from jail pending trial.