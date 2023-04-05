 

Alert issued for missing Schaumburg man

  • Edward J. Riggs

By Laaiba Mahmood
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/5/2023 8:27 PM

Schaumburg police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old resident.

Edward J. Riggs was last seen at his home at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he has a condition that may put him in danger.

 

Riggs is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a red pullover sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Aveo hatchback with Illinois license plate KMP188 and might be in the area of Archer Avenue and Ashbury Drive in Lemont, according to a news release.

Anyone with information should call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3534 or dial 911.

Article Comments
