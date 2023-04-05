Alert issued for missing Schaumburg man
Updated 4/5/2023 8:27 PM
Schaumburg police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old resident.
Edward J. Riggs was last seen at his home at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he has a condition that may put him in danger.
Riggs is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a red pullover sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
He was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Aveo hatchback with Illinois license plate KMP188 and might be in the area of Archer Avenue and Ashbury Drive in Lemont, according to a news release.
Anyone with information should call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3534 or dial 911.
