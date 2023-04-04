Wehrli holds early lead over White in Naperville mayoral results

Left to right, Tiffany Stephens, Scott Wehrli and Benny White are candidates for mayor of Naperville in the April 2023 election.

Scott Wehrli is holding onto an early lead in the race for mayor of Naperville.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to unofficial results, Wehrli had 14,462 votes compared to 12,459 for Benny White. Tiffany Stephens was a distant third.

The three candidates ran to replace Mayor Steve Chirico, who announced last year he wouldn't seek a third term. If elected, White, a city councilman, would become the city's first Black mayor. Wehrli, a longtime liquor commission member who works part-time for the park district police, is vying to become mayor in his first election campaign.

Whoever is elected will become just the third Naperville mayor since 1995.

White, 59, is a retired Army officer who heads the Junior ROTC program at Joliet West High School. He was a District 204 school board member and served on the city's board of fire and police commissioners before being elected as a city councilman in 2017 and earning reelection in 2021.

Wehrli, 53, is a lifelong Naperville resident. He owns a family-owned construction company, Dukane Precast, and graduated from Naperville Central and North Central College.

Stephens, who runs a nonprofit organization, ran for city council in 2011. She kept her name on the mayoral ballot after overcoming a court challenge regarding her residency.