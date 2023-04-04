Voters back incumbents for Vernon Hills board

Upper from left, Nancy Forster, Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre and, lower from left, Michael Marquardt and David Oppenheim are candidates for Vernon Hills village board.

Experience prevailed in Vernon Hills as three incumbents appeared headed for reelection in a quiet race.

Michael Marquardt, who was elected in 2004; David Oppenheim, who served six years and was seeking a second 4-year term; and Nancy Forster, appointed to a vacancy in 2020, will continue their tenures on the village board, unofficial results show.

The trio ran informally as a team and easily outdistanced Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre, a real estate professional and former school board member in Zion who said she was running to offer a fresh perspective.

Unofficial totals show, Forster leading with 925 votes, or just over 30% of the ballots cast. Oppenheim received 867 votes, followed by Marquardt with 730 votes, while Hernandez-Aguirre trailed with 557 votes.

Incumbents said the village, which does not levy a property tax, functions well. They cited a number of accomplishments, including the village's sound financial position, various developments and the addition of public facilities during their tenures.

One big project they want to see through is the ongoing redevelopment of the 50-year-old Hawthorn Mall, known as Hawthorn 2.0.