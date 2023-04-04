Sacotelli, Grossi, Dante lead in Mount Prospect village board race

Upper from left, Vince Dante, Bill Grossi and, lower from left, Eleni Hatzis and Colleen Saccotelli are candidates for the Mount Prospect village board.

Mount Prospect voters appeared to chose a mix of old and new blood in the race for three, four-year terms on the village board.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli was headed for reelection, with 2,630 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night, while former Trustee William Grossi appeared headed back to the board, with 2,808 votes.

Elk Grove Township Trustee Vince Dante led former Trustee Eleni Hatzis for the third seat, with 2,339 votes to 2,088 votes. All 34 precincts were reporting, but some mail-in votes remained uncounted, according to the Cook County clerk's office.

"I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted in the nasty weather and I look forward to serving the people of Mount Prospect once again," Grossi said. "And I want to congratulate Colleen and Vince."

"I'm honored to be reelected by the people of Mount Prospect, and I look forward to serving for another four years," Saccotelli said. "I think we'll find that everybody is willing to work together for the best of Mount Prospect, and I look forward to working with the new board.

Dante said he will step down from the township board when he becomes a village trustee.

"I would like to thank all the residents of Mount Prospect who came out and voted. It was a lot of hard work I put in," he said, adding that he will be fiscally responsible "and focus on being a new set of eyes and ears to the board."