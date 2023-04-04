Nierman, Michael and Cerniglia top vote-getters in District 25

Top from left, Maria Zeller Brauer, Brian Cerniglia and Scott Filipek, and, bottom from left, Kevin Michael and Elizabeth Nierman are candidates for the Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board.

One incumbent appears to be headed back to the Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board and will be joined by two newcomers, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, the top vote-getter in the race for three, four-year terms was newcomer Elizabeth Nierman, a former Arlington Heights Council of PTAs president, who had 3,938 votes, the unofficial results show.

Kevin Michael, an instructional technology coach in Park Ridge-Niles Elementary District 64, had 2,648 votes, and incumbent Brian Cerniglia had 2,460.

Rounding out the results are incumbent Scott Filipek with 2,429, and Maria Zeller Brauer, a management consultant for the nonprofit Shelter Inc., with 2,374.

During the campaign, the candidates debated how the board navigated the pandemic and what implications that experience has on governance in the future. Criticism of the current board especially came from Michael and Zeller Brauer.

Now the new board will be tasked with overseeing implementation of full-day kindergarten and hiring a new superintendent when Lori Bein retires.