 

Incumbents Hunt, Bray Ader and Khan winning in District 15

  • Top left to right, Samantha Bray Ader, Chris Dargis and Justin Hegy, and bottom left to right, Wenda Hunt and Zubair Khan are candidates for the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board on April 4, 2023.

    Top left to right, Samantha Bray Ader, Chris Dargis and Justin Hegy, and bottom left to right, Wenda Hunt and Zubair Khan are candidates for the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board on April 4, 2023.

  • Samantha Bray Ader

    Samantha Bray Ader

  • Chris Dargis

    Chris Dargis

  • Justin Hegy

    Justin Hegy

  • Wenda Hunt

    Wenda Hunt

  • Zubair Khan

    Zubair Khan

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 4/4/2023 11:09 PM

Three incumbents appear headed to victory in their reelection bids to the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board, results show.

With all precincts reporting, Wenda Hunt had 6,412 votes, Samantha Bray Ader had 6,297, and Zubair Khan had 5,686 in the race for three 4-year terms, according to unofficial totals.

 

Justin Hegy had 4,435 and Chris Dargis had 4,431, the results show. All votes are unofficial until final mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

During the campaign, Dargis and Hegy called for "parental rights" and having more say in the curriculum. They were backed by the local conservative group Citizens For Kids Education, which was also involved in supporting candidates in the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board race.

The District 15 board will oversee implementation of all-day kindergarten, building improvements, new school boundaries and the replacement of junior highs with middle schools following approval of a $93 million ballot question last November.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 