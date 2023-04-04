Incumbents Hunt, Bray Ader and Khan winning in District 15

Top left to right, Samantha Bray Ader, Chris Dargis and Justin Hegy, and bottom left to right, Wenda Hunt and Zubair Khan are candidates for the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board on April 4, 2023.

Three incumbents appear headed to victory in their reelection bids to the Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board, results show.

With all precincts reporting, Wenda Hunt had 6,412 votes, Samantha Bray Ader had 6,297, and Zubair Khan had 5,686 in the race for three 4-year terms, according to unofficial totals.

Justin Hegy had 4,435 and Chris Dargis had 4,431, the results show. All votes are unofficial until final mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

During the campaign, Dargis and Hegy called for "parental rights" and having more say in the curriculum. They were backed by the local conservative group Citizens For Kids Education, which was also involved in supporting candidates in the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board race.

The District 15 board will oversee implementation of all-day kindergarten, building improvements, new school boundaries and the replacement of junior highs with middle schools following approval of a $93 million ballot question last November.