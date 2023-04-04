District 214 slate appears poised to continue undefeated streak
In Northwest Suburban High School District 214, the three candidates on the Friends of District 214 establishment slate -- undefeated in local elections since forming in 2007 -- appear poised to continue that streak.
With 128 of 132 precincts reporting, 24-year incumbent and board President Bill Dussling had 11,300 votes; current River Trails Elementary District 26 board member Frank Fiarito had 10,618 votes; and 23-year incumbent Alva Kreutzer had 10,423 votes, according to unofficial totals.
Elizabeth Bauer, a frequent critic of the board and administration, had 8,157 votes, and Misa Edwardsen, a parent who also has raised concerns at board meetings, had 5,679 votes.
Three 4-year terms are up for election.
As they did 17 years ago, Dussling and Kreutzer are leading the search for a new superintendent in the wake of longtime district leader David Schuler's departure in February. After completing rounds of interviews with candidates in closed session, a hiring decision by the board could come sometime this month, Dussling said.