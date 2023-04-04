District 214 slate appears poised to continue undefeated streak

Top from left, Elizabeth Bauer, Bill Dussling and Misa Edwardsen and, bottom from left, Frank Fiarito and Alva Kreutzer are candidates for the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board of education

In Northwest Suburban High School District 214, the three candidates on the Friends of District 214 establishment slate -- undefeated in local elections since forming in 2007 -- appear poised to continue that streak.

With 128 of 132 precincts reporting, 24-year incumbent and board President Bill Dussling had 11,300 votes; current River Trails Elementary District 26 board member Frank Fiarito had 10,618 votes; and 23-year incumbent Alva Kreutzer had 10,423 votes, according to unofficial totals.

Elizabeth Bauer, a frequent critic of the board and administration, had 8,157 votes, and Misa Edwardsen, a parent who also has raised concerns at board meetings, had 5,679 votes.

Three 4-year terms are up for election.

As they did 17 years ago, Dussling and Kreutzer are leading the search for a new superintendent in the wake of longtime district leader David Schuler's departure in February. After completing rounds of interviews with candidates in closed session, a hiring decision by the board could come sometime this month, Dussling said.