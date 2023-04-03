What's new for White Sox fans this year at Guaranteed Rate Field

Elote corn dogs like these pictured at a preview event last week are among the food items joining the menu at Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

White Sox fans enjoy a tailgate in this picture taken at the 2022 home opener. The South Siders kick off their home schedule this afternoon against the San Francisco Giants. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

These food items, pictured at a preview event last week, are joining the menu at Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

Fans heading to the White Sox home opener this afternoon will be the first to enjoy new gathering areas within and outside Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as a first taste of this season's new ballpark food creations.

Upper-deck denizens will be able to grab refreshments and keep an eye on the game at either of two new sponsored concession areas.

"We've heard for years from our 500-level fans that they see gathering places on other levels and they want to know 'Where's ours?'" said Brooks Boyer, the club's chief revenue and marketing officer.

Each area was created by removing eight rows of seats and will have seating that offers excellent views of the field. Each will have a signature food item as well, Boyer said.

The Blue Moon Balcony, located on the first-base side, will offer the Belgian Banger, a half-pound Polish sausage with onions and cabbage and topped with an orange garnish, like Blue Moon beer traditionally is.

The Miller High Life Sky Lounge, on the third base side, will sell the Champagne of Dogs, a three-quarter-pound, all-beef Vienna hot dog sauteed with onions in the beer the lounge is named after.

Other new food items coming to the South Side include elote corn dogs, tenders and fries served in a helmet, plus chorizo mac.

But the new fare isn't just for meat eaters. Also coming is the vegetarian-friendly hatch green chili mac and vegan-friendly gonzo garbanzo sandwich, which has seasoned chickpeas, red pepper hummus and beefsteak tomato slices.

The other new gathering area is outside the north ballpark entrance that leads fans up and over 35th Street. AstroTurf has been put down and guardrails have been put up to better mark off the area adjacent to Parking Lot B, near the spot marking home plate of the former Comiskey Park, Boyer said.

Today, representatives from Coca-Cola are expected to be the first to engage with fans in the space. Officials said the opening will include a digital photo booths, a giveaway tent and free samples of Coke Zero Sugar.

Boyer said the club has a great slate of new promotions, giveaways and postgame concerts on deck for White Sox fans. For example, all fans at the opener today will receive a 2023 schedule magnet.

"We're always hoping to add value to the purchase of a ticket," Boyer said.

To see the full list of game day specials, visit whitesox.com/promotions.