Schaumburg post office renamed to honor veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan wars

The U.S. Post Office in Schaumburg was renamed the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building during a dedication ceremony Monday attended by local veterans and government officials.

The plaque that will hang in the lobby at 450 W. Schaumburg Road was unveiled by Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, who sponsored the bipartisan legislation to rename the facility.

Though Monday saw the official dedication, the plaque bears the date Dec. 27, 2022, when President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.

In his address, Krishnamoorthi said the post office will honor the service and sacrifices of those who responded to the call to serve in Afghanistan and Iraq, just as firefighters and police officers bravely fulfilled their duty during the tragic events of 9/11.

Schaumburg's post office is the first to be named in honor Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans, but others across the nation could follow suit in the future, Krishnamoorthi said.