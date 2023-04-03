DuPage County issues disaster proclamation for tornado damage in Addison

DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy authorized a disaster proclamation Monday to marshal resources for businesses and homes damaged by a tornado that hit Addison last week.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado began in an industrial park on the north side of Lombard Friday night before churning into Addison, causing sporadic roof damage. The tornado packed estimated peak winds of 95 miles per hour and has been assigned a rating of EF-1 on the six-level Enhanced Fujita scale.

"Issuing a disaster declaration allows county residents impacted by the storm to seek any state or federal resources that may become available to assist in their recovery efforts," Conroy said in a statement Monday. "We will do everything we can to help anyone who may have been affected by this storm."

A second round of storms Friday spawned at least 16 tornadoes across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Saturday for counties struck by tornadoes, including DuPage.

In Addison, 25 structures sustained damage, including nine businesses and 16 residential buildings, according to village staff assessments over the weekend, officials say.

Security camera footage from a fire station captured the tornado causing roof damage to nearby office buildings, the weather service reported. The tornado then left primarily tree damage as it moved across a residential area of Addison south of Fullerton Avenue.

To the south and east of the tornado's path, the weather service noted a wider swath of damage caused by straight-line winds of up to roughly 85 miles per hour. The weather service found additional instances of roof damage to office buildings, a roof peeled off an apartment complex, a semi-truck blown over on I-290 and damage to brick sound barriers along the tollway.

The tornado traveled 1.6 miles for about two minutes before lifting at around 8:19 p.m. Friday as it crossed Fullerton Avenue at Hale Street.

The DuPage disaster declaration allows the county to help procure items or services for recovery efforts.