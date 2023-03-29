Crowded Dist. 34 field split into two camps

From left, Kelly Beall, Joshua Cornwell and Tamar Lasko are candidates for unexpired 2-year terms on the Antioch Elementary District 34 board. Not pictured are candidates Pam Adams, Kevin Fielder and Kristen Fielder.

Clockwise from top left, Tiffany Cappel, Mary Beth Hulting, Sonia Williams and Lori Linck are candidates for 4-year seats on the Antioch Elementary District 34 board. Not pictured are candidates Paul Green, Christopher Hartman and Scott Shaffer.

Change on the Antioch Elementary District 34 board is inevitable with six of seven seats on the ballot and two incumbents not seeking reelection. The extent is the wild card April 4.

Thirteen candidates, largely split into two camps, are running for an equal number of 2- and 4-year terms. The district, as in others, has seen its share of turmoil in recent years as it dealt with COVID-19-related issues and other matters.

Candidates essentially are split into two groups: incumbents and supporters running as District 34 United and challengers aligned as Parents for Education.

Incumbent Paul Green, who is seeking another 4-year term, appears to be running a solo campaign. He did not submit a questionnaire to the Daily Herald.

Challengers say its time for a change and have raised questions about test scores. Incumbents say issues are being addressed and it's time to pursue a newly enacted five-year strategic plan.

Besides Green, incumbents Tiffany Cappel, Mary Beth Hulting and Lori Linck are seeking 4-year terms. They're joined by Kelly Beall, Joshua Cornwell and Tamar Lasko running for the 2-year terms.

Christopher Hartman, Scott Shaffer and Sonia Williams are running for 4-year spots and listed on campaign signs with Pam Adams, Kristen Fielder and Kevin Fielder, who are running for 2-year terms.

A politicized climate was said to have contributed to the resignation in May 2002 of Superintendent Brad Hubbard with a year left on his contract. Aron Borowiak replaced him July 1. Last month, the school board approved a five-year strategic plan.

Hulting, the school board president, acknowledged it has been "a rough couple of years for us" as questions regarding masking morphed into debates on critical race theory, books and LGBTQ issues.

District 34 United candidates stress that parents with concerns can opt their children out of accessing certain materials, books and subject matter. That allows them to guide their own children's education and not infringe on other parents' rights.

While acknowledging community strife of the past few years, incumbents and others note it's time to refocus and concentrate on the strategic plan.

"We're primed. We're ready. We're really on the right path and need to get going now," Hulting said.

She also noted that curriculum controversies can stem from social media or news sources that lack credibility and encouraged parents to talk with the curriculum director or superintendent to discuss concerns and get correct information.

"Just reach out," she said.

Adams, Shaffer and Williams say its time for new faces and energy on the board. They want to increase proficiency so students are not only prepared for college, but also ready for careers.

Williams said academic performance has been falling for years.

"Transparency and collaboration between parents, teachers, administrators and the school board will rebuild trust in our community" and serve to resolve controversies, she said.

Shaffer said he's running to promote transparency to families and accountability of results. He said he was concerned with student proficiency in English language arts and mathematics.

"Striving for improvement is fundamental to me," he said in his candidate questionnaire. "I decided to run for school board to promote transparency to families and accountability of results."

Adams agreed the board "must develop an open and honest relationship with parents and teachers" through transparency and accountability.

Cappel said some trends in test scores are concerning, but as a response to COVID and remote learning, the district has enacted programs to close gaps for struggling students. That includes a review cycle that makes adjustments as needed.

Cappel was appointed in December 2021 to fill a vacancy. She taught fourth grade in the district for nearly 10 years and said she understands the challenges.

Linck, a self-employed cybersecurity consultant, said the district has made big improvements in curriculum the past five to seven years, but she would like to see coursework added to encourage more critical thinking, scientific inquiry and technical expertise.

Beall has been in the area 27 years. Her children attended schools in District 34 and Antioch High School District 117, where she is a substitute teacher.

"I believe we have something special here and I would like to continue on that path," she said of her reason for running.

Lasko, a self-employed home baker, said both her children attended District 34 schools since kindergarten and noted her investment as a stakeholder comes from wanting the best for all students. The six candidates forming the District 34 United slate have a shared vision and general goal, she added.

Cornwell said he has inside expertise. He's been in public education 16 years starting as a teacher and now as a principal in Big Hollow District 38. He said he's running to ensure District 34 provides an equitable education by supporting the specific, varied needs of all students.

"Educating the whole child is something I think is very important," he said.

Green, Hartman, Kevin Fielder and Kristen Fielder did not answer candidate questionnaires or respond to requests for comment.