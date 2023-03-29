Barrington Countryside appoints new deputy fire chief

Jeffrey Tress, a fire officer with over 20 years of experience serving Barrington-area communities, has been named the next deputy chief of operations/director of training and safety for the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District.

Tress will succeed Scott W. Motisi, who will become chief current Chief Jim Kreher retires May 15.

The district's board of trustees unanimously approved Tress' promotion this month.

Tress began his career with the Long Grove Fire Protection District in 1998. He joined the Barrington Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in 2000, and served there 13 years, earning promotion to lieutenant.

He was chosen as one of the BCFPD's first Battalion Chiefs in 2013. Tress holds more than 16 professional certifications, including Chief Fire Officer from the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal. He also completed a Master of Science degree in Emergency Management from Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama.

"Words cannot express my gratitude to the BCFPD Board for this opportunity, and I'm forever grateful to my family both here at the fire house and at home for their encouragement," Tress said in announcement of his promotion. "Any success I've had as a firefighter would not have been possible without them."