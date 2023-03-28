Monday night Ingleside fire leaves house uninhabitable

One resident and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a Monday evening house fire in Ingleside that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 36000 block of North Maple Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. by a passerby who spotted smoke coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the first floor of the home.

All the residents had escaped the home before firefighters arrived, but one was treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Firefighters were also able to rescue a family cat.

The injured firefighter was treated at the scene and released.

It took nearly 20 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials said it appears to have started on the first floor. However, damage to the first floor was so extensive, investigators weren't able to immediately pinpoint where the first started.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

Fire officials said the family was able to find alternate housing while repairs are made to the home.