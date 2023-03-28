Lake in the Hills residents charged in Hoffman Estates bike shop robbery

A man and a woman from Lake in the Hills have been charged in Monday's robbery of a Hoffman Estates bike store, the Hoffman Estates Police Department announced Tuesday.

Crank Revolution Bike Shop, 1636 W. Algonquin Road, was robbed shortly after 2 p.m. Nathanial Fletcher, 21, of 305 Hiawatha Drive, and Heather Zamet, 30, of 207 Indian Trail, were arrested after a chase, the news release said.

Fletcher is charged with aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zamet is charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are set to appear in bond court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.