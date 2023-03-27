Want to get rid of household clutter? Wheaton hosting 'recycling extravaganza'

Wheaton's annual "recycling extravaganza" is moving to a new venue.

The drive-through event will run Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. The popular event gives people an opportunity to get a handle on household clutter or safely dispose of syringes and EpiPens.

These are among the items accepted: holiday lights, mercury thermometers, bikes and helmets, propane tanks, books, musical instruments, records, Brita filters and pitchers as well as documents for shredding. The Wheaton Lions Club also is collecting eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids.

The event is held in partnership with the city, Wheaton Environmental Improvement Commission, SCARCE, DuPage County, the DuPage County sheriff's office, Milton Township, Wheaton Lions Club, Working Bikes, Soccer Gear for Zambia, Melba's Place, AmeriGas, Interstate Battery, Flat Can Recycling and HazChem.

For details, call SCARCE at (630) 545-9710.