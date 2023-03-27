Mount Prospect honors Vietnam vets
Updated 3/27/2023 9:44 PM
Mount Prospect proclaimed March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day at a recent village board meeting. Mayor Paul Hoefert read the proclamation. It reads: "To honor their sacrifice by serving them as well as they serve us, we pay tribute to the fallen, the missing, the wounded, the millions who served and the millions more who awaited their return and on this day, we honor their proud legacy with our deepest gratitude."
Article Comments
