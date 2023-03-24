Mussman to hold town-hall meeting Monday in Hanover Park

State Rep. Michelle Mussman, a Schaumburg Democrat, will hold a town-hall meeting to provide an update on legislative and policy work to her 56th District constituents at 6 p.m. Monday in the Community Room of the Hanover Park Police Station, 2011 W. Lake St. in Hanover Park.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Mussman's constituent services office at (847) 923-9104 or StateRepMussman@gmail.com.