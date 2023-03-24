Authorities: Palatine man sexually assaulted woman at gunpoint at Riverwoods hotel

A Palatine man is accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act at gunpoint at a Riverwoods hotel in December, police said.

Matthew Aronson, 25, is charged with three counts of felony criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of aggravated domestic battery. A judge set his bail at $3 million. He would need to post $300,000 in cash to be released from jail while his case is pending.

Assistant State's Attorney Emma Smoler said Tuesday a woman told Highland Park police on Dec. 23 that Aronson had assaulted her the previous day in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn at 2600 Lake-Cook Road in Riverwoods.

Peter Petrakis, Aronson's lawyer, said Friday he would not comment because the case is ongoing.

Smoler said Aronson told the woman to perform oral sex on him and became angry when the victim refused. Aronson prevented the woman from leaving the room, pointed a revolver at her head, punched her several times and forced her to perform oral sex, Smoler said.

Aronson was taken into custody around 11 p.m. March 9 and processed at the Lake County jail early March 10, records show.

Aronson also is charged with felony counts of cyberstalking and electronic harassment in a separate case.

Smoler said that in February, Aronson threatened to sexually assault the victim's mother.

Aronson is next due in court on April 20.