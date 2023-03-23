Mount Prospect to offer Styrofoam recycling

The Mount Prospect Public Works soon will begin accepting Styrofoam materials for recycling at its facility, 1700 W. Central Road.

Drop off is available starting April 18 from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

The village received two grants to purchase a foam densifier that will allow public works to process both packaging and food service foam into reusable and resalable foam ingots.

Items accepted include foam packaging materials from televisions, appliances, computers and furniture; foam coolers; and food service foam like egg cartons, trays, takeout clamshells, cups and plates. The items must be clean, dry and free of tape and labels.

Items not accepted include: blue or pink foam insulation; squishy or flexible foam; foam with excessive food, dirt or paint; foam peanuts, pieces or noodles; furniture cushions; construction foam insulation; liquid absorbing pads used in fish or meat trays; plastic cutlery; plastic strapping; Shrink Wrap; and cardboard.