Fine Line's 'Environments' show opens March 30 in the Kavanagh Gallery

Sharon Mroz Hopek's artwork "Rain on the Mountain" is one of the highlights of the "Environments" exhibit opening Thursday, March 30, at the Kavanagh Gallery in St. Charles. Courtesy of Sharon Mroz Hopek

The new gallery show at the Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles looks at the external world surrounding us, from the magnificent natural views to the more mundane rooms of people's homes and everything in between.

The exhibition will explore the different meanings, influences and expressions of the concept of environments.

Pieces by over 50 artists from 21 states will grace the walls and pedestals of the Kavanagh galley. Many of these artists are showing their work in the Kavanagh Gallery for the first time.

• Sharon Mroz Hopek is one of the new artists. Her works are saturated in rich colors inspired by her travels around the world. The artist, based in Florida, is especially drawn to the greens of the rainforest, which is evident in her paintings. Hopek has two pieces, "Rain on the Mountain" and "Toucan Talk," in the show.

• Artist Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, originally from Elgin, now lives in Port Townsend, Washington.

Internationally recognized for her quilts, Bryer Fallert-Gentry's art has been displayed in national and international exhibitions, private collections, and various quilting publications.

"J Pod," Fallert-Gentry's piece, is about the effects of pollution and habitat loss on the resident orca whale population in the Puget Sound area of Washington State, where she lives. Numbers of Orcas have reached levels so low that experts fear they will soon be extinct.

• One of the local artists whose work will be on display is Anke Korioth from West Chicago. Korioth is a storyteller, filling her paintings with rich, vibrant colors, varied depths, and striking lines. Working primarily with a palette knife, Korioth uses a blend of abstract and realistic photographic elements to create dreamscapes that convey the feeling of place, the suggestion of the inner voyage.

A complimentary opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts, 37W570 Bolcum Road, just west of Randall Road in St. Charles.

The evening will include light refreshments and artist talks by those in attendance, beginning at 6:30 pm.

The show is open to the public beginning March 30. The show is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, May 12.

There is never an admission fee to see the art displayed at the Kavanagh Gallery.

For information, call (630) 584-9443 or visit www.fineline.org.