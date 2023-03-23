 

Carbondale man charged with breaking into Naperville home

Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 3/23/2023 12:52 PM

A Carbondale man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Naperville home.

Kurtis M. Clausen, 43, of the 600 block of Eastgate Street in Carbondale, was charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies.

 

Clausen appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered by DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell to be evaluated for fitness to stand trial. His next scheduled court date is April 26.

According to officials, police officers responded at about 5:14 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Shamrock Court in Naperville after the homeowner, who was not home at the time, reported alarm activations and an unknown vehicle in the driveway.

Officers discovered a glass door at the back of the home was shattered. After establishing a perimeter, officers announced they were entering. They arrested Clausen without incident as he exited.

Article Comments
