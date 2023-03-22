Watch Lisle Village Trustee candidates discuss economic development, flood mitigation, leadership and more
Updated 3/22/2023 2:20 PM
The seven candidates for Lisle Village Trustee in the April 4, 2023, election recently discussed economic development, balancing the village's budget, creating a business-friendly environment, flood mitigation and more with the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
Participating in the interview were current Trustee Cathy Cawiezel, former 12-year Trustee Mark Boyle, Leslie Gall, Michael Hantsch, Beth Lesniak, Michael Olson and Meg Sima.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.