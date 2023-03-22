 

Watch Lisle Village Trustee candidates discuss economic development, flood mitigation, leadership and more

  • Top left to right, Mark Boyle, Cathy Cawiezel, Leslie Gall, Michael Hantsch and bottom left to right, Elizabeth Lesniak, Michael Olson and Meg Sima are candidates for Lisle trustee in the April, 4 2023 election.

Daily Herald Report
Updated 3/22/2023 2:20 PM

The seven candidates for Lisle Village Trustee in the April 4, 2023, election recently discussed economic development, balancing the village's budget, creating a business-friendly environment, flood mitigation and more with the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Participating in the interview were current Trustee Cathy Cawiezel, former 12-year Trustee Mark Boyle, Leslie Gall, Michael Hantsch, Beth Lesniak, Michael Olson and Meg Sima.

