Watch Glendale Heights Village Trustee candidates discuss finances, infrastructure, leadership and more
Updated 3/22/2023 2:21 PM
Candidates for Glendale Heights Village Trustee in District 1 and District 4 in the April 4, 2023, election recently discussed finances, infrastructure concerns, stormwater management, leadership and more with the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
Participating in the interview were current District 1 Trustee Bill Schmidt and incumbent District 4 Trustee Pat Maritato and challenger Christopher Epstein. Monika Bialik, a challenger for District 1, did not participate.
