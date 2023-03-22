Des Plaines school board member says schools shouldn't celebrate Columbus Day

Upper from left, Tina Garrett, Gene Haring and Patrick Maag and, lower from left, Elizabeth Massa and Beth Morley are candidates for Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board.

A Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board member who's seeking reelection said educators need to "fix our history books" and stop honoring Christopher Columbus' expeditions to the Americas.

"In our district, no way in hell is it going to be called Columbus Day again," Tina Garrett said during a joint video interview with other candidates and the Daily Herald. "Not happening."

Other candidates stressed the need to teach history accurately.

"(We should) refrain from teaching debunked myths," incumbent Beth Morley said in a subsequent email.

Garrett and Morley are among five candidates competing for three board of education seats with 4-year terms in the April 4 election. The others are incumbent Elizabeth Massa and challengers Gene Haring and Patrick Maag.

All but Maag participated in the joint interview.

Garrett talked about Columbus and history curriculum while fielding a question posed to all the candidates about politics in the classroom.

A board member since 2017, Garrett called complaints about political indoctrination in schools "ridiculous." She compared the political spectrum to a pendulum and said most people -- those "with common sense," in her words -- are in the middle.

"What we need to do is stop listening so much to the people on the edges (and) focus on the center," Garrett said.

Garrett brought up Columbus, the Italian explorer who long has been celebrated for discovering the Americas, though he never set foot on the North American mainland. Columbus has faced growing criticism in recent years from people who say his voyages led to the exploitation and genocide of Indigenous people in the Americas.

Although Columbus Day is celebrated as a federal holiday -- and as a state holiday in Illinois -- on the second Monday of October, some cities and states instead honor Indigenous Peoples Day on that day.

This year's District 62 calendar identifies the second Monday of October simply as a "state holiday," as did the calendar for the 2021-22 term. That was a deliberate change from past calendars that identified Columbus Day, Garrett said.

"In District 62, we're very mindfully teaching true history," Garrett said in a phone interview Wednesday.

While noting she's a first-generation Italian American, Garrett blasted the traditional American view of Columbus as a great man worthy of celebration.

"We don't need false prophets," Garrett said. "We don't need the false stories to lift up a culture of people."

Morley said students should learn where mistakes have been made in history.

"If we as a country learn from our mistakes, if we as a community learn from our mistakes, then I think we're all moving in the right direction," said Morley, a board member since 2015.

Massa said kids can handle "the tough stuff" in our history.

"I don't think they should get only half a story," said Massa, a former high school history teacher who was appointed to the board in 2021.

Glamorizing any part of history "means picking and choosing information (and) perpetuating a false narrative of our collective past," Massa said in an email Wednesday.

"Our students deserve to learn complete history, especially the parts that are uncomfortable," she added.

Haring noted that the rest of the world knows the United States' history, whether it's what Columbus did or that the Pilgrims and the Europeans who followed them "brought disease and ... wiped out an entire culture of people."

"We need to teach that and not be afraid of it," Haring said. "It is what happened."

Reached via email, Maag also said Columbus Day shouldn't be celebrated in District 62 schools.

"I think the day should be changed to Indigenous People Day to honor the history of the native people," he said.

Students should learn about Columbus, Maag added, but with "all the bad that comes along with learning about exploration and colonialism."