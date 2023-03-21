Schaumburg GOP to hold meet-and-greet for April 4 election candidates

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization will hold its third in a series of candidate events from 8:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, during its monthly breakfast meeting at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

This month's meeting will be a meet-and-greet featuring 2023 members of STRO who are candidates on the April 4 ballot in local nonpartisan elections.

Due to an anticipated large turnout, registration is required on or before Thursday, March 23 to reserve seats. Everyone registering by the deadline will receive a chance to win a prize at the meeting. You may do so by calling (224) 353-6543 and stating your name, the number in your party and your phone number.

To help defray the cost of the extensive hot breakfast buffet, the group asks for a $20 contribution from STRO members and a $25 contribution from nonmembers.