 

Schaumburg considers $1,000 'inflation relief' payments for full-time workers

  • Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly

    Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly

  • Schaumburg trustees are considering one-time, inflation-relief payments of $1,000 for full-time employees of the village and $500 for part-time employees.

    Schaumburg trustees are considering one-time, inflation-relief payments of $1,000 for full-time employees of the village and $500 for part-time employees. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 3/21/2023 4:27 PM

Having recently approved $150 rebates for every owner-occupied household in the village, Schaumburg officials now are considering $1,000 payments for full-time employees and $500 payments for part-timers to help them bear the impacts of inflation.

The source of all the money is a surplus in the village's general fund, projected to be $18.3 million at the end of the current fiscal year on April 30.

 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic caused Schaumburg to suffer a severe decrease in its revenues, the current climate combining economic recovery and inflation has been kinder to the village's finances.

Gift cards are being mailed to the village's approximately 19,500 homeowners this month, at a total cost of about $2.9 million.

The estimated cost of the employee payments is $441,500 for both the 407 full-timers and 69 part-timers expected to be working for the village on April 1.

Schaumburg's finance committee unanimously recommended the payments and the full village board is scheduled to vote on final approval Tuesday, March 28.

"Staff was extremely helpful through the pandemic," said Trustee George Dunham, who chairs the finance committee. "This is a way to give them a reward for that."

Mayor Tom Dailly said that while additional money can always be put toward roads, officials wanted to do something to help the community in another way. After finding nearly $3 million for homeowners, it was thought that some relief could be provided for employees as well, he said.

Village Manager Brian Townsend said employees clearly have been affected by inflation, and the village is affected by an especially competitive labor market.

"I think this is a responsible way to recognize those two factors," Townsend said.

If approved, the payments would be included in the payroll checks of nonunion employees as soon as possible. Pay for union employees must first be approved by union leadership.

As with homeowners, these are considered one-time payments based on the unique circumstances of the fiscal year.

Last year, Schaumburg employees were given a paid "Pandemic Relief Day" off work, which most observed on Presidents Day 2022. That did not recur this year.

