 

Report: Police make arrests in armed robberies at casino, grocery store

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/21/2023 9:11 AM

WGN News is reporting police have made arrests in connection with armed robberies at Rivers Casino and a nearby grocery store that may be connected to additional robberies earlier this month.

Police were called to the casino just before 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery on the casino property when two people reported they were in a vehicle when four men in a Jeep Compass approached them and pointed firearms at them. The victims reported wallets and a phone were taken, according to WGN.

 

A few minutes later, Park Ridge police were called to a Mariano's grocery store on the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue after someone reported being robbed at gunpoint by three men who were in a Jeep Compass. The victims' wallets and phones were taken.

Those victims were able to give police a license plate number for the Jeep, which was located by Illinois State Police a few minutes later and the occupants were taken into custody.

Police are investigating if Sunday's robberies are connected to similar armed robberies at the casino and grocery store March 10.

