Police make arrests in armed robberies at casino, grocery store

Arrests have been made following robberies at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and a nearby grocery store in Park Ridge that authorities say could be related, police said Tuesday.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, but Chicago police have the suspects in custody, Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

The casino robbery occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Four men got out of a white Jeep Compass with Illinois license plates and opened the doors of an occupied silver Honda in the parking lot, police said.

Two of the robbers were armed with handguns and threatened the two people inside the Honda before taking their money and a cellphone.

The robbers ran back to the white Jeep and drove off, police said.

The thieves may have committed another robbery about 10 minutes later in the parking lot at Mariano's, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave.

Similar robberies occurred at Rivers and that Mariano's on March 10.

That time, four people were robbed in Rivers' parking lots in three confrontations, police said. And like Sunday, the robbery at Mariano's occurred afterward.

The earlier robberies remain under investigation, Bowler said.