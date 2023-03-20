 

Two women killed in Vernon Hills apartment fire had lived in different units

  • Vernon Hills police and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of an early morning fire Sunday at an apartment building that killed two people. The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of South Court of Shorewood.

  • Yellow police tape surrounds a Vernon Hills apartment building where fire broke out early Sunday morning, killing two people. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 3/20/2023 6:13 PM

The two people killed early Sunday after fire broke out in a Vernon Hills apartment building were identified as Camille Lozano, 33, and Polly Jensen, 39, by officials Monday afternoon.

Both women lived in separate apartments at the 6-unit building on the 900 block of South Court of Shorewood, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said.

 

Vernon Hills police and Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters arrived at around 3:15 a.m. and found heavy fire, officials said.

As crews were responding, authorities received a 911 call reporting that residents were possibly trapped inside the apartments.

Newton said Jensen was found dead inside the building. Lozano was found and rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville; she died later there, Newton said.

The building was left uninhabitable, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Countryside Fire Protection District and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

