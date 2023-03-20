Police believe same foursome committed robberies in Des Plaines, Park Ridge

Investigators are working to apprehend four people believed to have committed two armed robberies within a few minutes Sunday night, first outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and then in the parking lot of the Mariano's in Park Ridge, police said.

Des Plaines police said in a news release Monday afternoon that investigators have identified "persons of interest" related to the armed robberies but no one has been charged yet.

At 9:48 p.m. Sunday, four people in a white Jeep Compass pulled behind a silver Honda in a parking lot on casino property. The four people left the Jeep, approached the Honda and opened its front doors to rob the two men inside at gunpoint, according to Des Plaines police. The thieves took money and a cellphone from the victims, 67-year-old man and the 61-year-old man, both from Chicago. The thieves then drove away in the Jeep, Des Plaines police said.

About 10 minutes later, a similar armed robbery happened in the Mariano's parking lot at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave. in Park Ridge. Des Plaines police said that armed robbery involved the same white Jeep Compass.

The investigation is ongoing, Des Plaines police said.