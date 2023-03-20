 

Mundelein Citizens' Police Academy begins March 29

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/20/2023 12:48 PM

Mundelein's 2023 Citizens' Police Academy will be held Wednesdays for six weeks beginning March 29 through May 3.

Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mundelein police department, 221 North Lake St. There is no charge for the program, which is open to those age 18 and over from Mundelein and neighboring towns.

 

Classes will be a combination of lectures and interactive activities. Topics includes special operations, 911 communications, firearm use and safety, crime prevention, crime scene investigations, and self-defense. Participants will learn procedures, guidelines, responsibilities, demands, personnel, equipment, policies and laws that guide the department's decisions.

To register, contact Jenni House, jhouse@mundelein.org or (847) 968-3770.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 