Mundelein Citizens' Police Academy begins March 29

Mundelein's 2023 Citizens' Police Academy will be held Wednesdays for six weeks beginning March 29 through May 3.

Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mundelein police department, 221 North Lake St. There is no charge for the program, which is open to those age 18 and over from Mundelein and neighboring towns.

Classes will be a combination of lectures and interactive activities. Topics includes special operations, 911 communications, firearm use and safety, crime prevention, crime scene investigations, and self-defense. Participants will learn procedures, guidelines, responsibilities, demands, personnel, equipment, policies and laws that guide the department's decisions.

To register, contact Jenni House, jhouse@mundelein.org or (847) 968-3770.