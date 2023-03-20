Bloomingdale Septemberfest scholarships available

The Septemberfest/Joe Draghi & Dominic Froio Scholarship is once again being offered by the Bloomingdale Septemberfest Commission.

Over the past 50 years, the Septemberfest scholarship fund has given thousands of dollars to young adults in our community. The award is funded through private, community and corporate contributions.

It is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents, age 17 to 20, who live in the village of Bloomingdale and plan to attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or is currently enrolled in a college or university.

There will be one $5,000 winner and three $2,000 winners.

Applications are due April 3 and available via www.villageofbloomingdale.org/258/Septemberfest.