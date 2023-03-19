No injuries in single-family home fire in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect firefighters quickly put out a fire in the garage of a single-family home in the 300 block of West Lonnquist Boulevard Sunday evening.

Fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire.

Officials said a neighbor heard two loud bangs and called in the fire. Police showed up at 7:57 p.m. and found flames showing. It was upgraded to a working fire at 7:59 p.m., fire officials said.

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze around 8:10 p.m. They then checked for extension and possible spreading to a neighboring house.

The homeowners were home and able to escape to safety, officials said.

Prospect Heights and Des Plaines firefighters assisted Mount Prospect crews.