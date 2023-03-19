No injuries in single-family home fire in Mount Prospect
Updated 3/19/2023 10:17 PM
Mount Prospect firefighters quickly put out a fire in the garage of a single-family home in the 300 block of West Lonnquist Boulevard Sunday evening.
Fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire.
Officials said a neighbor heard two loud bangs and called in the fire. Police showed up at 7:57 p.m. and found flames showing. It was upgraded to a working fire at 7:59 p.m., fire officials said.
Fire crews quickly put out the blaze around 8:10 p.m. They then checked for extension and possible spreading to a neighboring house.
The homeowners were home and able to escape to safety, officials said.
Prospect Heights and Des Plaines firefighters assisted Mount Prospect crews.
