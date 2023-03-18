Irish dancers entertain during post-St. Patricks Day performance at Hawthorn Mall

Dancers from O'Hare Irish Dance and the Healy Academy of Irish Dance performed at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills Saturday, the day after St. Patricks Day.

O'Hare Irish Dance, based in Lake Bluff, was first group to take the stage. Dancers from ages 4 to 18 -- from beginners to those who compete at the championship level -- entertained audience members.

"It's our favorite holiday, we're celebrating all weekend," said Veronica Lilja, O'Hare Irish Dance owner and instructor.