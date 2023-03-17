Watch candidates for Glen Ellyn District 89 discuss issues

Candidates for Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 school board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.

Incumbent Yannick Koger and newcomers Jessica McGee, Kevin McGrane, Juan Peralta and Scott Waldbusser participated in a joint online interview; incumbent Scott Pope did not participate.

Three seats are up for election on April 4.