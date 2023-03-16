Nathan Libbey: 2023 candidate for Stevenson District 125 School Board

Bio

Town: Buffalo Grove

Age on Election Day: 40

Occupation:

Employer:

Previous offices held: Secretary D102 School Board 2019-Present

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: As the parent of four public school children, the product of public schools, spouse of a public school educator (District 102 Buffalo Grove) and current public school board member, public education is an integral part of my life. I believe education is the cornerstone for our individual and collective success and wish to contribute in a meaningful way.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: The board is responsible for holding the Superintendent accountable. This includes setting, reviewing, and updating curriculum as necessary.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: None

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: Constituents need a voice. (period). Our current democratic system is challenged because many feel they aren't seen, heard, or given a voice at the table. My role as an elected official is to give those in the District that voice.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: This was the focus of my doctoral thesis -- collaboration between schools and public health systems. Many gaps were exposed, nationwide as well as local. We are better prepared for the next challenge, god forbid it should arise.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: Having served on various non-profit boards, including my current role as Secretary of the D102 School Board, I believe that my ability to gain consensus, collaborate with diverse stakeholders, as well as a diverse student and parent population gives me exceptional odds for success within the D125 Board. Every voice should be heard and encouraged to speak at the table, diverse discourse is key to collective success. Listen, understand, clarify, reflect, respect.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: Experience as a board member and professional education at a doctoral level in public school policy. I find the work of the board to be challenging, instrumental to community success, and worthwhile.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: I think the recent spike in online sports betting is reason for concern and could act as the next catalyst for spike in adolescent addiction.