Lisle university student charged with using Kik to disseminate child pornography

A Benedictine University student has been charged with disseminating child pornography via the Kik messaging app.

Joseph Wilke, 20, of the 5600 block of College Road in Lisle, has been charged with four counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Court records indicate he lives in university housing.

According to DuPage County court records, all were videos depicting children ages approximately 5 to 8.

The charges were filed on Wednesday. Wilke turned himself in to police and has been freed on $10,000 bond to await trial.

Lisle police received information about an Internet Protocol address possibly engaging in child pornography and, in October 2022, found it in Wilke's possession, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"The Lisle Police Department will relentlessly pursue anyone engaged in creating, possessing, or distributing child pornography, especially in an educational setting," Police Chief Kevin Licko said.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Benedictine University officials were "extremely cooperative" with investigators.