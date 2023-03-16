Indiana man charged in Lisle bank robbery

An Indiana man has been indicted on bank robbery and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney for Northern Illinois announced and the FBI's Chicago office announced Thursday.

Antonio Moore, 25, is accused of robbing BMO Harris Bank, 1050 Maple Ave., Lisle, on Feb. 16, according to a news release.

Officials say Moore pointed a gun at a bank employee and demanded money from the vault, then left. Police tracked Moore to a Chicago warehouse; he was arrested and has remained in custody.

If convicted, the bank robbery charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison; the firearms charge, up to life in prison.