Bloomingdale Septemberfest Commission offers scholarships

The Bloomingdale Septemberfest Commission is taking applications for the Septemberfest/Zaccardi Trade School Scholarship.

Over the past 50 years, the Septemberfest scholarship fund has given thousands of dollars to young adults in the community. It is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents ages 17 to 20, who live in the village of Bloomingdale and plan to attend an accredited vocational/technical or trade school, such as but not limited to: Technology Center of DuPage, cosmetology, car mechanics, HVAC or other certification in a trade.

There will be two winners of $2,000 each. Applications are due April 3 and available via www.villageofbloomingdale.org/258/Septemberfest.