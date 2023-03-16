And then there were 10; District 211 candidate withdraws from race after forum

The race for four seats on the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education is down to 10 candidates, after Joan Sherrill announced her withdrawal Thursday, just hours after she attended a League of Women Voters forum.

In her announcement, Sherrill cited her lack of endorsement by the Daily Herald Editorial Board among the factors in her decision.

"Without an endorsement or funding from outside groups, I don't see a plausible way forward for a moderate candidate to win and I don't want to dilute the vote from other qualified candidates," the Palatine resident said in her statement. "This has been an eye-opening experience in how attention and money flow to the opposite ends of the political spectrum, even in local elections. I do encourage everyone to vote, because this is a very important election for the district."

The names of Sherrill and Angela Geitner, who dropped out in January, will remain on the April 4 ballot as they missed the Cook County Clerk's deadline to remove them.

Still in the race are Michelle Barron, Aiden Branss, Kimberly Cavill, Mark Cramer, Meenal Dewan, Peter Dombrowski, Steven Rosenblum, Jane Russell, Susan Saam and Barbara Velez.

All but Saam and Velez participated in Wednesday night's forum at the Schaumburg Township District Library. They instead submitted statements that were read to the audience. A video of the forum is available on the league's website at lwvpalatinearea.org.

Candidates answered a variety of questions that included the role their religious beliefs would have on their decision-making, and their thoughts on parental involvement in district policies and practices.

All but Dombrowski said their personal beliefs should play no role in serving the residents of the district. A two-term incumbent, Dombrowski said he is proud of his Catholic upbringing and believes it is not a bad influence on his public service, including its call for compassion and respect for "the golden rule."

Sherrill said she believes the basis of the question was a local church putting out campaign literature critical of the LGBTQ community. Such language can negatively affect self-esteem and cause suicides, she added.

Rosenblum said his religious beliefs have not come into play as a board member, but he's emphasized awareness of the district's diversity in its scheduling of programs and events.

On the role of parental involvement, incumbent Cavill said the best way to respect the public's wishes is for elected board members to deliver on their campaign promises.

Russell said that while it can be difficult to get feedback from parents, the entire community must be listened to.

Dewan said decisions need to be based on what's best for all students and not on what a small group of parents thinks.

Barron said there's a fine line between parental involvement and control, adding that she will listen to more than just those who show up at a meeting.

Rosenblum said that feedback from the district's parents comes in many forms that must be listened to. He said he's aimed to serve all families, not just those who voted for him or like him.

Dombrowski said he was always encouraged to ask questions and not write off a particular opinion as belonging to "a small group."

Branss, a 2022 graduate of Palatine High School, said that while everyone in the district has the right to free speech, it's been known to be abused to the point of harassment.

Cramer, seeking a second term, said he believes in evidence-based decision-making, and that the district under-serves student groups that are in need of help and greater funding.

Saam's statement, read by Dombrowski, said that parents should be included in their children's education.

Velez's statement, read by Kathy Cortez of the League of Women Voters, said she wants to strengthen communication between parents and district administrators.