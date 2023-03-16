Amy Neault: 2023 candidate for Stevenson District 125 School Board

Bio

Town: Kildeer

Age on Election Day: 52

Occupation: Retired College Admissions Officer

Employer:

Previous offices held:

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: I am running for reelection because I am committed to the Stevenson community and the education of our children. The opportunities Stevenson provides students is second to none and I am proud to do my part to support and grow the ideals of our mission -- Success for Every Student.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: At Stevenson, the school board approves course changes as they will appear in the course catalog for the upcoming school year. Typically, this happens in September as the catalog is released in October prior to course selection for students. We have opportunities to ask questions of the appropriate curriculum experts and understand all changes as presented. It is not the board's role to develop curriculum, professional educators share that responsibility based on their own areas of expertise.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: Stevenson has a strong tradition of academic excellence and we have the data to support that fact. Our administrators and faculty are the top experts in their respective fields and our recent graduates report feeling more prepared than their peers in college. Our students have opportunities to take classes in a wide variety of subjects with different levels of difficulty depending on their own personal pathways, abilities and interests. We should continue to support our educators in providing a robust curriculum to best meet all our students' needs.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: Depending on the circumstances, any of those three answers could be true. Effective leadership is evaluating an issue, listening to stakeholders involved and determining the best course of action. Knowing what is a board issue and what is not is critical.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: We learned a multitude of lessons during the pandemic -- some of which are still relevant right now. From an operations standpoint, we updated our ventilation and air handling infrastructure to provide cleaner air. Our technology team made sure all students had equal access to the internet and technology tools so that in the case of weather or other emergencies we could still provide access to education. Most importantly, we recognized the need to prioritize student wellness encompassing physical health, mental health and social engagement. Although the planning and work began long before the pandemic, the opening of the Patriot Wellness Center this fall provided students exactly what they needed at this moment in time.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: In order to communicate effectively, you must first listen. My style is based on that principle and it has served me well on this board. We are a diverse group with varied backgrounds and perspectives. Effective leadership is respecting the differences and learning from them. When we have a difficult decision to make it is crucial to understand all points of view and listen to all ideas. Through that process we can reach consensus or compromise. Mutual respect, an open mind and a willingness to learn are critical in school board decision making.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: With this group of candidates, what sets me apart is experience. Five years on this board and leading through one of the most challenging times in education is valuable. Plus, having children who are recent graduates provides an understanding of parents' and students' perspectives. Professionally, I have dedicated my life to education and working with children. Whether it was in a paid position or as a volunteer I have spent my entire adult life furthering education in some capacity. That combination of institutional knowledge and personal experience provides a unique voice on the board.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: Community Engagement is something that many people talk about in reference to school boards. I would like to see our board form a committee to further our community relations and educate stakeholders on the role of the school board.