Aaron Glenn: 2023 candidate for Stevenson District 125 School Board

Bio

Town: Hawthorn Woods

Age on Election Day: 42

Occupation: Self Employed

Employer:

Previous offices held: NA

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: There are several issues that motivated me to run for the school board. I live in the district and have children attending the school; education is a top priority for me. I believe the board needs to do better listening to our parents, teachers, students and taxpayers. I want to ensure our students get a great education and are prepared for their next steps beyond high school. I want our district to continue to be the best it can be and provide our students with opportunities they cannot find elsewhere. I believe the board needs to work harder on fostering a relationship with the parents. I understand many of the frustration's parents are experiencing and the current board needs to do better to hear and understand the concerns of families in the community.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: The school boards role should be to establish educational goals and determine policy to achieve these goals. I believe we need to maintain the highest educational standards and create curriculum to educate the students to be prepared for their next steps beyond high school. The board should be the stewards of the tax-payer dollars and use it to create the most benefit for the students and the community.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: I believe the board needs to focus on setting educational standards and goals and the curriculum should reflect a path to meet those goals.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: The policies created by the board should benefit the greatest number of students while aiming to achieve the educational goals set forth. I will be the voice of the constituents even if I disagree with their opinion. Parents know what is best for their children and they need someone on the board who is willing to listen to their concerns and implement policies that benefit their children. All policies set forth by the board should benefit the majority of the students. The state doesn't always put forth policies that work in every district and our district needs a board that is willing to fight for their students to ensure they are receiving what they need to reach their educational goals.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: I believe we need to make rational decisions that benefit our students and the community instead of making decisions based on fear.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: As the owner of a business it is my responsibility to set policies to keep my employees safe and efficient and still create a great experience for our clients. In doing so, I involve my employees during the development of every policy because their input is valuable in creating a successful policy. Regardless of how great a policy might seem on paper, if it is impossible for the staff to implement the policy then it has already failed. I believe the culture of every institution is created by the policies set forth by the board which is implemented by the staff. Stevenson's culture has been changing and the moral of many of the teachers I have spoken to is much lower than it has been in the past. In order for Stevenson to maintain the great culture it was once known for, it is important that the board listens to the teachers and receives feedback from the students.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I believe my background in business and degrees in finance will allow me to look at the budget objectively and rationally. My experience in negotiating and working with multiple parties to create solutions that work for all parties will be valuable as well. I have a keen ability to listen to people and understand their point of view even when I may disagree with their opinion which allows me to find common ground and create a solution that works.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: I believe we need to focus on the physical and mental health of our students. Stevenson does provide counselors to assist students with issues they are dealing with however many mental health issues make it difficult to seek help, even when it is most needed. The recent addition of Wellness Week in mid-September (implemented 2 years ago) is a good start but student wellness needs to be the mantra for every high school including Stevenson, not just for one week out of the year. It's amazing how fast a young persons life can change due to an accident, loss of a loved one or a traumatic experience. Many of our children will turn to their peers for help but unfortunately their peers lack the experience and knowledge of how to best deal with the situation. Daniel Nepo's recent suicide at the beginning of the school year is a terrifying reminder of how much further we still need to go.